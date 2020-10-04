Head-To-Head Comparison: American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) versus MGIC Investment (OTCMKTS:MTG)

American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) and MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get American Overseas Group alerts:

American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGIC Investment has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.9% of MGIC Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGIC Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Overseas Group and MGIC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Overseas Group 0 0 0 0 N/A MGIC Investment 0 2 6 0 2.75

MGIC Investment has a consensus price target of $12.11, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Given MGIC Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MGIC Investment is more favorable than American Overseas Group.

Profitability

This table compares American Overseas Group and MGIC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Overseas Group N/A N/A N/A MGIC Investment 42.08% 11.87% 8.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Overseas Group and MGIC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Overseas Group $15.01 million 0.93 -$3.18 million N/A N/A MGIC Investment $1.21 billion 2.69 $673.76 million $1.84 5.25

MGIC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than American Overseas Group.

Summary

MGIC Investment beats American Overseas Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Overseas Group Company Profile

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure. It also provides contract underwriting services; and other services for the mortgage finance industry, such as analysis of loan originations and portfolios, and mortgage lead generation services, as well as reinsurance. The company serves originators of residential mortgage loans, including savings institutions, commercial banks, mortgage brokers, credit unions, mortgage bankers, and other lenders. MGIC Investment Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for American Overseas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Overseas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.