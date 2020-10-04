Head-To-Head Analysis: T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) versus Brandt (NASDAQ:BNDT)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for T. Rowe Price Group and Brandt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group 3 5 2 0 1.90 Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A

T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus target price of $119.27, suggesting a potential downside of 7.60%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.1% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brandt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Brandt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group 35.05% 29.65% 21.83% Brandt N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

T. Rowe Price Group has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandt has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Brandt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group $5.62 billion 5.22 $2.13 billion $8.07 16.00 Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Brandt.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Brandt on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

About Brandt

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It is in the process of reorganizing of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

