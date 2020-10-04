Head to Head Analysis: First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) versus First Horizon National (OTCMKTS:FHN)

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Horizon National and First National of Nebraska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon National $2.28 billion 1.36 $440.91 million $1.66 5.99 First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Horizon National has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Dividends

First Horizon National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Horizon National pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon National has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. First Horizon National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon National and First National of Nebraska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon National 13.06% 7.45% 0.81% First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Horizon National has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.1% of First Horizon National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Horizon National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Horizon National and First National of Nebraska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon National 0 2 9 1 2.92 First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon National presently has a consensus target price of $12.92, suggesting a potential upside of 29.82%. Given First Horizon National’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Horizon National is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

First Horizon National beats First National of Nebraska on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 300 branches under the First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank brands. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation. First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lauritzen Corporation

