Head to Head Analysis: Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) versus Cannae (OTCMKTS:CNNE)

Baristas Coffee (OTCMKTS:BCCI) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baristas Coffee N/A N/A N/A Cannae 144.78% 60.74% 47.20%

84.8% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baristas Coffee and Cannae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baristas Coffee $20,000.00 127.27 -$310,000.00 N/A N/A Cannae $1.07 billion 3.22 $77.30 million $1.76 21.39

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Baristas Coffee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baristas Coffee and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baristas Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cannae has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.24%. Given Cannae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than Baristas Coffee.

Volatility & Risk

Baristas Coffee has a beta of 6.26, indicating that its share price is 526% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cannae beats Baristas Coffee on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baristas Coffee

Barista Coffee Company, Inc., doing business as Baristas, operates as a specialty drive-through beverage retailer in the United States. The company offers hot and cold beverages, including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks, as well as smoothies, fresh-baked pastries, and other confections. It also provides beverages, such as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, frozen coffees, and other products. In addition, the company promotes and sells Baristas merchandise, calendars, mugs, T-shirts, and hats. As of May 28, 2020, it operated through ten coffee stands in the greater Seattle area. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. also sells its merchandise and other novelties through its baristas.tv Website. The company was formerly known as Innovative Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Barista Coffee Company, Inc. in May 2010. Barista Coffee Company, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kent, Washington.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

