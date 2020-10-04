Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) a €50.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLE. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.54 ($50.05).

Get HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA alerts:

Shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA stock opened at €44.22 ($52.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a 12-month low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a 12-month high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.