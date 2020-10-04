HashBX (HBX) Market Cap Hits $1.82 Million

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $72.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HashBX has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00043782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.11 or 0.05334176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00057643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

