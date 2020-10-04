Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HRMY opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 132,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $3,180,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,655,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack Nielsen purchased 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 138,296 shares of company stock worth $3,380,687.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

