Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of HRMY opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $47.37.
Harmony Biosciences Company Profile
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.
Featured Story: Resistance Level
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.