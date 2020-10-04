Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hanger, Inc. delivers orthotic and prosthetic patient care, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The company’s products & services segment provides Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components and provides rehabilitative solutions. Hanger Inc., formerly known as Hanger Orthoped, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Hanger from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

HNGR stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Hanger has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.33 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hanger by 685.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 117,891 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 102,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hanger by 676.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,343 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 79,578 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Hanger by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,934 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 83,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hanger by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after purchasing an additional 81,309 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

