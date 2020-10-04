Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Beach Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $284.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $13.62. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $22.99.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 87.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

