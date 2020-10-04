Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 146,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 144,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.

