Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.03.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.63%.
Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through in segments: Fabrication, Shipyard, Services, and EPC. The Fabrication segment fabricates modules for petrochemical and industrial facilities, foundations for alternative energy developments, and other steel structures.
