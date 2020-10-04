Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.31 on October 16th

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) declared an annual dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3067 per share by the bank on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has increased its dividend by 276.2% over the last three years.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $17.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on GGAL. HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.