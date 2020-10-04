Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ASR. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.33.

Shares of ASR opened at $112.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.11. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a one year low of $82.08 and a one year high of $210.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 28.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

