Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.40.

Get Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV alerts:

PAC opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 21.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 225,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 39,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,959,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 219.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 940.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 60,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.