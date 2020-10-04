Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRTS. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gritstone Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GRTS opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. On average, analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 165.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 21.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

