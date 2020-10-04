Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

GSHD opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.03. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 2,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $238,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,422,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 15,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $1,169,405.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 398,412 shares of company stock worth $38,663,694. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

