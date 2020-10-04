Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€22.00” Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($20.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.85 ($22.17).

DTE stock opened at €14.51 ($17.07) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

