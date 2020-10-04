Goldman Sachs Group Lowers DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCCPF. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of DCC from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lowered shares of DCC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DCC in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

OTCMKTS:DCCPF opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. DCC has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $91.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.07.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

