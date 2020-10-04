Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) a GBX 500 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) (LON:BP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BP. Bank of America increased their price objective on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.03) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of BP p.l.c. (BP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on BP p.l.c. (BP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 396.50 ($5.18).

BP opened at GBX 214.40 ($2.80) on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 521.50 ($6.81). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 261.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 296.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. BP p.l.c. (BP.L)’s payout ratio is -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £313.20 ($409.25).

BP p.l.c. (BP.L) Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

