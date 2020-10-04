Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $3.60 on Thursday. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 291,986 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 344,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.