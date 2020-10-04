GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.30.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO stock opened at $14.64 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.21 million. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.