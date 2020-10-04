Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Investment Corporation is an investment company that seeks to make equity-type investments in small and mid-sized private businesses in the U.S. “

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GAIN. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Gladstone Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 4.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth $2,636,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 86.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 247,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 114,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 6.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 201,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.