Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Shares of GLAD stock opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.54. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.56 million. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

