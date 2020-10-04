Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

GBERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Main First Bank upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Get Givaudan alerts:

OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,640. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.08. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers sanitary systems, such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms, faucets and flushing systems, and waste fittings and traps; and piping systems, including building drainage systems and supply systems.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.