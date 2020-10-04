George Leslie Brack Sells 2,500 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total value of C$163,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$787,970.18.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 655,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$26.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.5193001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 48.28%.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

