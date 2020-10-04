George Leslie Brack Sells 2,500 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total value of C$163,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$787,970.18.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 655,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$58.58. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$26.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.94 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.5193001 earnings per share for the current year.
WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
