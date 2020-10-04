Genesis Vision Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $150,121.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00010569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ovis, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00270755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00087992 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.01525936 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00167933 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, IDEX, HitBTC, Ovis and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

