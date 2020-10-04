GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DNB Markets upgraded GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on GasLog from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.14.

Get GasLog alerts:

GLOG stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $266.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $158.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.91 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GasLog by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.