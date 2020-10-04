FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will earn $5.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

PB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of PB stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $284.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.04 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

