Fusion Price Reaches $0.35 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Fusion has a market cap of $16.33 million and $2.13 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00003275 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Cobinhood and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,575.71 or 1.27631729 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,443,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,874,204 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, Hotbit, Bibox, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

