Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,124,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,337,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,453,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,091,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.