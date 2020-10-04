Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) vs. Aluf (NASDAQ:AHIX) Financial Comparison

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) and Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Funko alerts:

Funko has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aluf has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its share price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Funko and Aluf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Funko 2 6 2 0 2.00 Aluf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Funko currently has a consensus price target of $10.23, suggesting a potential upside of 78.14%. Given Funko’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Funko is more favorable than Aluf.

Profitability

This table compares Funko and Aluf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Funko -1.54% 2.27% 0.88% Aluf N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Funko shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Funko shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Aluf shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Funko and Aluf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Funko $795.12 million 0.36 $11.73 million $0.66 8.70 Aluf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Funko has higher revenue and earnings than Aluf.

Summary

Funko beats Aluf on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets. The company sells its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions. Funko, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Everett, Washington.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device. Its product lines include Predictive, Demonstrated, and Quantitative (PDQ) – Wafer Level Reliability (WLR), a wafer level reliability test software package; the ASUR SDR software suite that provides an environment in which users can test semiconductor wafers by using the JEDEC compliant PDQ-WLR algorithm library; and ASUR PDR, which provides an immediate view of stresses and device behaviors through the use of its real-time plotting tool. The company also provides shipping and coordination services for retail and wholesale, electronics, and manufacturing companies worldwide; and operates cloud based tracking and e-logistics. In addition, it manufactures and processes CBD distillate, a THC-free, purified form of CBD. The company was formerly known as COREwafer Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Aluf Holdings, Inc. in August 2015. Aluf Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.