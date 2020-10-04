Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

FUPBY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.