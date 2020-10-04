FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius SE & Co is a health care company. It offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient treatment. The company’s business segment consists of Fresenius Medical Care is engaged in treating with chronic kidney failure; Fresenius Helios is a hospital operator; Fresenius Kabi supplies essential drugs, clinical nutrition products, medical devices and services and Fresenius Vamed plans, develops and manages healthcare facilities. Fresenius SE & Co is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSNUY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $14.22.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter. FRESENIUS SE &/S had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FRESENIUS SE &/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. FRESENIUS SE &/S’s payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

