Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.
Franchise Group stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 2.06. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
