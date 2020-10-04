Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet raised Flagstar Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.40.

NYSE:FBC opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.71. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 112.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,433 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 107.1% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

