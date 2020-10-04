Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $442.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $433.79 million. Five Below posted sales of $377.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $129.42. The company had a trading volume of 635,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,732. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $140.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.73.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Five Below by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 170,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 79,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,332,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,767,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Five Below by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Five Below by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

