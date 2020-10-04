First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

MYFW has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of MYFW opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.72. First Western Financial has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $289,200.00. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Western Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

