First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

FLIC opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. First of Long Island has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.47.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $28.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First of Long Island by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First of Long Island by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First of Long Island by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

