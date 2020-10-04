First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.03 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 21.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

