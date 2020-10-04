First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFIN. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of FFIN opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

