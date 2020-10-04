First Financial Bancorp to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Financial Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FFBC. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after buying an additional 253,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 71.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

