First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "The FIRST BANCSHARES, INC., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association."

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of First Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

First Bancshares stock opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $467.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $54.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.49 million. On average, analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 55.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 78.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

