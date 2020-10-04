Financial Comparison: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Envision Solar International alerts:

Envision Solar International has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

11.1% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Envision Solar International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envision Solar International and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envision Solar International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Silicon Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75

Envision Solar International currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.11%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $119.71, indicating a potential upside of 24.53%. Given Envision Solar International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envision Solar International is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Envision Solar International and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envision Solar International -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Silicon Laboratories 3.50% 8.55% 5.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envision Solar International and Silicon Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envision Solar International $5.11 million 19.62 -$3.93 million ($0.88) -17.03 Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 5.03 $19.26 million $2.15 44.71

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Envision Solar International. Envision Solar International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Envision Solar International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envision Solar International Company Profile

Envision Solar International, Inc., together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security. It provides electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger (EV ARC) products; transformer, stowable, and HP DC fast charging EV ARC products; media EV ARC products with advertising screen and branding/messaging; autonomous EV ARC motorcycle and bicycle chargers; ARC mobility transportation systems; and Solar Tree direct current fast charger products. The company provides its products for electric vehicle charging infrastructure; out of home advertising platforms; and energy production and disaster preparedness. Envision Solar International, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Envision Solar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envision Solar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.