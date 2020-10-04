Financial Analysis: Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) & Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) and Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Spirit AeroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Air Industries Group and Spirit AeroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group -3.25% -12.21% -2.65% Spirit AeroSystems -3.93% -6.11% -1.32%

Risk and Volatility

Air Industries Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit AeroSystems has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Industries Group and Spirit AeroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $54.57 million 0.63 -$2.73 million ($0.09) -12.56 Spirit AeroSystems $7.86 billion 0.26 $530.10 million $5.54 3.56

Spirit AeroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Air Industries Group. Air Industries Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit AeroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Air Industries Group and Spirit AeroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit AeroSystems 3 11 4 0 2.06

Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus target price of $32.88, indicating a potential upside of 66.88%. Given Spirit AeroSystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit AeroSystems is more favorable than Air Industries Group.

Summary

Spirit AeroSystems beats Air Industries Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Black Hawk, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman's E2 Hawkeye, Boeing's 777, Airbus' 380 commercial airliners, and the U.S. Navy F-18 and USAF F-16 fighter aircraft. The Turbine Engine Components segment makes components and provides services for jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engines components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330 and A-380, and the Boeing 777, as well as ground-power turbine applications. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, such as fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

