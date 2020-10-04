Financial Analysis: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 7 4 0 2.15 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus target price of $17.69, suggesting a potential upside of 32.43%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $44.75, suggesting a potential downside of 7.48%. Given Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -3.57% -0.84% -0.46% Rexford Industrial Realty 21.93% 2.64% 1.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Rexford Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.61 billion 1.08 $115.44 million $2.63 5.08 Rexford Industrial Realty $267.21 million 22.41 $61.98 million $1.23 39.33

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

