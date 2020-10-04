Ferguson’s (FERGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. Ferguson has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

