Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FERGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

FERGY stock opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

