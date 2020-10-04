Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a hold rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $78.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

