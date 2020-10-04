Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Faurecia (OTCMKTS:FURCF) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FURCF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Faurecia in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Faurecia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Faurecia in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Faurecia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of Faurecia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

FURCF opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.69. Faurecia has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $55.56.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Seating, Interior Systems, and Clean Mobility. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, and adjustment mechanisms.

