FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

FAT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised FAT Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on FAT Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company.

FAT stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The company has a market cap of $65.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 164.61%. The business had revenue of $3.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 21,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $70,080.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $74,895.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

