FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FAT Brands Inc. is a multi-brand, restaurant franchising company. It develops, markets and acquires restaurant. The company primarily operates Fatburger, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express and the Ponderosa & Bonanza Steakhouse concepts. FAT Brands Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get FAT Brands alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FAT Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

NASDAQ:FAT opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 2.31.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). FAT Brands had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 164.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wiederhorn acquired 21,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $70,080.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,895.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FAT Brands (FAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.